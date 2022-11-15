Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 55 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in ResMed by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of ResMed by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ResMed by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,751,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at $96,751,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,914 shares of company stock worth $12,168,364. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $220.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $275.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

