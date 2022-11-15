Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,048 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,053 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 759,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

