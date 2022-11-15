Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 11,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 507,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TKC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $780.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.