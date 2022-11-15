TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on December 2nd

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of SMIF stock opened at GBX 72.80 ($0.86) on Tuesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97 ($1.14). The stock has a market cap of £158.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7,280.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.53.
