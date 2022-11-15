TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on December 2nd

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of SMIF stock opened at GBX 72.80 ($0.86) on Tuesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97 ($1.14). The stock has a market cap of £158.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7,280.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.53.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

