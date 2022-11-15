Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UDMY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Udemy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Udemy by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Udemy by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

