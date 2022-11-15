Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.13.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UDMY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Udemy Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Udemy stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
