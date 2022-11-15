UFO Gaming 1-Day Volume Tops $1.08 Million (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, UFO Gaming has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One UFO Gaming token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UFO Gaming has a total market cap of $36.09 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming’s launch date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UFO Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UFO Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

