UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Short Interest Update

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
UGI Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE:UGI traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $38.07. 1,062,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. UGI has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.
In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.
