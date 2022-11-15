UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Short Interest Update

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

UGI Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $38.07. 1,062,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. UGI has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 275,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 125,137 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

