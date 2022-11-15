UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Up 15.3%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.89. 121,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,052,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PATH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen cut their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.26.

UiPath Trading Up 13.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54.

Insider Activity

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,923,634.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,923,634.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $25,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,276.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $964,209 in the last ninety days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,197 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $2,871,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $28,273,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

