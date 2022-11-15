Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,544 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 39.5% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 633.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 573,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $86,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 37,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 39.9% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 25,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.7 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet cut NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,041,428. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $416.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.