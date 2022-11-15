Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,773 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 75,769 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 95,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 265,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 223,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. 197,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,083,728. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

