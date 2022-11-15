Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 41,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.88. 119,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,369. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

