Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 326,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,080,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.28. 4,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,090. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85.
