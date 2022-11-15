Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 18,261 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.5% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.93. 85,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,053,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.