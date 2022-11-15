Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Takes $197,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,215 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,705,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,495 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,969,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755 in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.65. 197,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,083,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

