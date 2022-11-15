Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Takes $791,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,765.8% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $62.88. 119,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,369. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $63.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

