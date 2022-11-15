Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Takes Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HACK traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.40. 5,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,325. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $67.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.