Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 209,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,616,134 shares.The stock last traded at $2.60 and had previously closed at $2.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.
Ultrapar Participações Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ultrapar Participações Company Profile
Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.
Featured Stories
