Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 209,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,616,134 shares.The stock last traded at $2.60 and had previously closed at $2.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 74.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 369,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 157,142 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

