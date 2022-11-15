UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Horizon Investment Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 4.2% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Argus lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $5.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.40. 68,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,441. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $524.38 and its 200 day moving average is $514.97. The stock has a market cap of $475.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.00 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

