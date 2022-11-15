Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Short Interest Down 18.9% in October

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 262,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Unitil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Unitil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 283,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Stock Performance

UTL traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,825. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47. The firm has a market cap of $824.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. Unitil has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About Unitil

(Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.