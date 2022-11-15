Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Universal Insurance has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Universal Insurance has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 152,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,434. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other news, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,633,244.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,637.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $169,635. Insiders own 16.10% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 142,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 263,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 28,399 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UVE. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

