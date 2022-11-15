Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.81. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.42%.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

