UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 61,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,436,758 shares.The stock last traded at $4.93 and had previously closed at $4.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $825.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of UP Fintech

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 22.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 50,819 shares during the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.