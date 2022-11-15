Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Azeez Hayne Sells 4,095 Shares

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.02. 2,210,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,368. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of research firms have commented on URBN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $906,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $447,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 30.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 253,667 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.