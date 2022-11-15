USD Coin (USDC) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion and approximately $3.41 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002763 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $99.06 or 0.00590093 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,160.07 or 0.30736995 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000086 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,252,968,831 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
