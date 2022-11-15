Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vaccitech from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Vaccitech Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VACC opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. Vaccitech has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

In other Vaccitech news, insider Graham Griffiths sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,104.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $88,958 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vaccitech stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) by 377.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108,752 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 13.96% of Vaccitech worth $15,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

