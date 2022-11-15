Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Position Lifted by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

A number of research firms have commented on VVV. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

