Van Strum & Towne Inc. Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,692,608. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

