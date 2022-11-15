Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. 7,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,618. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

