Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 572 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $5.32 on Tuesday, reaching $368.54. The stock had a trading volume of 61,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.89 and a 200-day moving average of $360.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

