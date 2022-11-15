Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 6,825 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,128,000 after buying an additional 207,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 208,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 151,281 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $895,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 263.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $288,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHI stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $43.05. 744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,082. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.