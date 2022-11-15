Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 686.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 639,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,102,000 after buying an additional 557,929 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,711,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,337,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,508,000.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $240.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.43.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

