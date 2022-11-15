Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EDV stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.33. 480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.71. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $149.04.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

