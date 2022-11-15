Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 128,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.65. 1,058,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,592,387. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $52.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

