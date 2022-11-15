Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $89.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.