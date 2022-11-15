Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

VONE stock opened at $180.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a 52-week low of $158.95 and a 52-week high of $220.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.90.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.757 per share. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 228,130.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,743,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 2,742,126 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 784,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,177,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,525,000 after buying an additional 36,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the second quarter worth $93,347,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 56.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 307,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,885,000 after purchasing an additional 110,966 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.