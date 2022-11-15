Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
VONE stock opened at $180.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a 52-week low of $158.95 and a 52-week high of $220.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.90.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.757 per share. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund
