Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Lessened by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 6.3% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $75.21. 8,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,781. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

