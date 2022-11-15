Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $216.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $303.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.47.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

