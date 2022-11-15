Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VBR traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $166.65. 14,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.73 and a 200-day moving average of $158.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $185.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

