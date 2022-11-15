Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,659,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.07. The company had a trading volume of 83,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,392. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.45.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

