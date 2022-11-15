Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Reduced by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after buying an additional 1,578,772 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.03. 209,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,053,392. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

