Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 737,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,851,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,684,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,679,000 after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,960. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

