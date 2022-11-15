Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 689,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,983,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.74. 43,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,960. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

