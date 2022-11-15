Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Short Interest Up 16.5% in October

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 317,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vapotherm

In other Vapotherm news, Director James W. Liken acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,442.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vapotherm

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vapotherm by 51.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vapotherm by 46.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vapotherm Stock Down 10.8 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vapotherm from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Vapotherm from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

NYSE:VAPO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,799. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.05. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $24.23.

Vapotherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Read More

