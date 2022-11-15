Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.75 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.30 EPS.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VREX remained flat at $22.06 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,966. The company has a market cap of $877.99 million, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VREX shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varex Imaging

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $71,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $71,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.