Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.19% of Genuine Parts worth $35,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 29.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $181.02. 10,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $183.48. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. Wedbush raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

