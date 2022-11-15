Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $24,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

Constellation Brands stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.36. The stock had a trading volume of 49,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,368. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.11. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 788.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,032.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

