Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in BP were worth $26,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in BP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 0.6% in the second quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 69,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.11) to GBX 530 ($6.23) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($5.88) to GBX 560 ($6.58) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 566 ($6.65) to GBX 603 ($7.09) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.15.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 161,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,278,198. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.3604 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.40%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

