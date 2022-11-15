Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.73% of DT Midstream worth $34,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTM. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

DT Midstream stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,938. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

