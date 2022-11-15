Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $32.56 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $32,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $58.73. The stock had a trading volume of 34,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.53. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.