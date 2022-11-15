Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 88,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 74,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $12.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $526.17. 41,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,395. The firm has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

